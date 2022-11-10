NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 10 sleepers

It’s been a year for quarterbacks in this game. Guys who have long been fantasy stars (Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady) are finding themselves back on the waiver wire. Meanwhile, players who were surrounded by doubt (Geno Smith, Tua Tagovailoa) are powering teams to victory. Then there’s Stafford. Once the patron saint of the Church of Wait On Drafting a Fantasy Quarterback, Stafford is enduring a miserable year. He has yet to score 19 fantasy points in a contest and has just one game with multiple touchdown passes.





This week, Stafford and the Rams face the Cardinals for a second time. Arizona is in the bottom half of the league at getting pressure on the quarterback. That’s reassuring for an offense whose problems begin with a porous offensive line. When these teams faced off in Week 3, they sacked Stafford just once. All the while, Arizona has allowed multiple touchdown passes in five of its nine games. It’s worth noting that Stafford is in concussion protocol, which puts his availability in jeopardy this week. If he is able to go, starting Stafford outside of deep or superflex leagues might be a tough sell. But if there was ever a week to give him one last chance, this is it.