NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 9

What was the bigger surprise in Week 8 -- the lack of ﻿Kenneth Gainwell﻿ or the abundance of Jordan Howard? It's honestly a toss-up. But since that Pandora's box has been opened, let's rummage around. The Eagles went run-heavy last week against Detroit's atrocious run defense. This week, the Eagles get to face the Chargers' atrocious run defense. That could mean another robust ground attack. Which would mean plenty more work for Howard. I never imagined I'd be writing something like this in 2021. Time à flat circle.

Let's stay in the Wayback Machine and check in on Mark Ingram. He made his triumphant return to the Saints with 52 scrimmage yards and a pair of catches. That doesn't sound like much, but it was his most efficient day of the season and his third-highest fantasy total. That's what happens when you get an upgrade in offenses. Ingram's role will be limited as long as Kamara is still capable, which limits is overall appeal. Yet for anyone needing RB help -- which is a lot of us -- Ingram should be on people's radars.

I love ﻿Van Jefferson﻿. Why don't you love Van Jefferson? I'm talking to you in the 97% of leagues that are allowing him to languish on the waiver wire. Yes, he's a No. 3 receiver, but he's a No. 3 receiver in the NFL's second-best passing offense. So far, he's been better than a lot of the wideouts being shoehorned into fantasy lineups. I'm looking at you, ﻿Tee Higgins﻿, ﻿Chase Claypool﻿ and Allen Robinson. Why wouldn't you want someone like that? You should especially want him this week against the Titans' beleaguered secondary.

In case you forgot, the tight end position is still a mess. Which brings me back to Jared Cook. It always comes back to Jared Cook. He's a top-20 tight end who does just enough to make you feel OK about starting him in favorable matchups. This week's game against the Eagles qualifies. Philly is giving up the fourth-most points per game to the position and has allowed four top-five TEs this season. Streamers unite!