NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 8

Ja'Marr Chase is everyone's favorite fantasy receiver right now and Tyler Boyd has turned into a ghost. Don't let that distract you from Tee Higgins leading the Bengals in target share in games where he's appeared. Things haven't been all bad for Higgins. His air yardage totals over the past three weeks haven't been too far off from Chase. His recent catch rate (10 receptions on 21 targets) does leave something to be desired. That's where the Jets come in. If there's a defense that offers fantasy hope, it's Gang Green -- especially after last week's putrid showing against the Patriots. We may be closing the book on Boyd, but there are more chapters to be written for Higgins.

Sometimes what we want isn't really what is. Jakobi Meyers projects as New England's WR1 and is the Patriots wideout we want. But Kendrick Bourne might be the sleeper your fantasy team needs. Meyers leads the team in targets, receptions, yards and fantasy points. Yet in the latter two categories, Bourne is closing the gap. Mostly because it seems like there are no NFL bylaws preventing Bourne from scoring touchdowns. How else do you explain New England hanging 54 points on the Jets without Meyers finding the end zone? Anyway, the matchup against the Chargers is bad on paper but after scoring double-digit points in four of his last five contests, it's worth exploring Bourne's fantasy identity. (Sorry, not sorry.)

At the risk of again having egg on my face, I offer up ﻿Evan Engram﻿. Big Blue's magically vanishing tight end has topped 65 receiving yards in a game just once over his last 21 outings. Why do I think that could change in Week 8? First, he's playing the woebegone Chiefs, whom we're picking on every chance we get. Second, with the NFL's trade deadline looming and Engram not expected to return next year, there's a chance the Giants could showcase him to help facilitate a deal. Third, maybe I'm just a glutton for punishment. Pick whichever answer makes you feel best.