NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 15

We've called ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿'s name whenever the matchup has been right. For the most part, he's delivered in those circumstances. Guess what? The matchup is right this week. Tua and the Dolphins embark on a playoff schedule that could make them popular options for fantasy managers for the rest of December. That run starts with a Jets defense that has been victimized endlessly this season. Gang Green has a league-low four interceptions and was just hit by ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ for more than 26 points. Tua's method of attack will undoubtedly differ from Hill's, but in the end could be just as effective for fantasy managers.

I present Myles Gaskin this week with a caveat. The Dolphins back was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list during the team's bye in Week 14. There is optimism that he could be available this week, but that good feeling is tempered by Miami having two of its other running backs added to the list. If Gaskin is ready to go this week, he'll get his shot at the same woebegone Jets defense. As bad as they've been against the pass, they're worse against the run, giving up a league-high 24 rushing scores. Gaskin had one of his better performances this season against New York, scoring 18.6 points in Week 11. A similar outing could come this week.