NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 10

Proffering a Bills running back is a high-wire act. The running game has been so impotent that ﻿Cole Beasley﻿ is being called Buffalo's "de facto running back." But it's with a little bit of pluck that I suggest Devin Singletary this week. That suggestion is contingent on ﻿Zack Moss﻿' health. If Moss makes it through concussion protocol, then neither feels particularly usable this week. If Moss can't go, that should expand the opportunities for Singletary against a Jets run defense that ranks 24th in the league. There will always be other mitigating factors (﻿Josh Allen﻿ running near the goal line, a shaky offensive line) but the hope for more touches combined with a plus matchup make Singletary an intriguing option.

Remember when I said the Raiders need to find more pass catchers? It was just few paragraphs ago. Scroll back up. Yes, they did sign ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿. However, he's historically been as volatile as wide receivers come. That leads us back to ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿. His eight targets in Week 9 were third on the team. He was second with 70 receiving yards. It wouldn't be surprising if that turned out to be Las Vegas' offensive M.O. for the rest of the year. A matchup against the Chiefs' much-maligned defense seems like a good time to put that theory into practice.

It only took two months, but Brandon Aiyuk is a thing. Over the past two weeks, he's been targeted 15 times – nearly half of his total for the entire season. It might be that Aiyuk has finally worked his way out of Kyle Shanahan's doghouse. It might be the Niners becoming more desperate offensively. Either way, we like this version of Aiyuk much better and hope he sticks around. This week could be a true test of the 49ers' commitment to Aiyuk against a good Rams defense that will be a bit salty after getting pushed around by the Titans in Week 9.

I'm coming to terms with ﻿Jamal Agnew﻿ becoming the player I wanted ﻿Laviska Shenault Jr.﻿ to be. Once I blow out the candles on my pity party cake, I'll tell you to start the Jags' new slot receiver. Over Jacksonville's last four games, Agnew is tied for the team lead with a 19.7% target share. (He's tied with Dan Arnold, which is a head-scratcher of its own.) There's volume to be had here with an offense that is frequently in catch-up mode. It's even better against a Colts defense giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Noah Fant sat out last week after not being activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time. Having another full week could conceivably have him back in action. Just in time for a matchup with the Eagles, who have been shredded by tight ends this year. Last week, I had Jared Cook in this space as a sleeper. While he didn't perform as expected, the Chargers did get touchdowns from Stephen Anderson and ﻿Donald Parham﻿. The process was sound, even if the results weren't what we wanted. So, basically … start Noah Fant.

Last week, I wrote about Tyler Conklin having a good opportunity against the Ravens. He finished in the top 15, which isn't awful if you stream tight ends. Even more encouraging were his seven targets. He's earned a solid role in Minnesota's passing game. Now he gets to take a shot at a Chargers defense that has consistently been among the worst at defending tight ends. If you're already riding the Conklin train, there's no reason to bail now.