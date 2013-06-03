NFL fantasy football: 10 potential draft bargains

Tony Romo, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Everybody is going to reach and extend for all of the second-year starters (and you know who they are). You can make fun of Romo's playoff futility (it's fun), but he's been a solid fantasy starter for years and he'll be there late.
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons: After the first wave of quarterbacks jump off the board, you'll be able to swoop in and take the guy who will throw to Roddy White, Julio Jones and Tony Gonzalez. Yes, please.
Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions: After the first wave of quarterbacks jump off the board, you'll be able to swoop in and take the guy who will throw to Calvin Johnson. Are you sensing a pattern yet?
Michael Vick, QB, Philadelphia Eagles: The great news is you won't have to draft Vick as your No. 1 quarterback. You can bring him along slowly. If he flourishes in Chip Kelly's system, you could end up with fantasy's top quarterback. If not, he cost you a late-round pick. High reward, very low risk.
Philip Rivers, QB, San Diego Chargers: Nobody is going to bite on Rivers as a No. 1 QB. So like Vick, you can wait on him. He's not going to be the top fantasy quarterback, but he can be a great spot-start for you.
Matt Forte, RB, Chicago Bears: Forte has long been undervalued in fantasy circles because he doesn't get into the end zone enough. But allow this stereotype to be used for your benefit as you grab him as an RB2 in the second-round.
Darren McFadden, RB, Oakland Raiders: I advised everybody last year to avoid McFadden. This year I'm going the other way. Greg Olson's new "downhill" system suits McFadden's style. Nobody is going to draft him early and you have a chance to steal him in the third round.
Eric Decker, WR, Denver Broncos: Everybody loves the Broncos receivers, but Decker is going to take a rather sizable tumble in most fantasy drafts. Decker will still remain a pretty good red zone option and could have a James Jones-like season for the Broncos.
Joel Dreessen, TE, Denver Broncos: If everybody is going to forget about Decker, there is absolutely no way Dreessen will get any love from fantasy enthusiasts. He had five touchdowns last year, and the number is doable again.
Sebastian Janikowski, K, Oakland Raiders: The guy has had monster back-to-back seasons. Even at age 35, he could have another huge season. I mean, why not? Kickers are a crap shoot anyway.
