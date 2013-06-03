NFL fantasy football: 10 deep sleepers to target

Giovani Bernard, RB, Cincinnati Bengals: I'll be watching this kid a lot in the preseason. BenJarvus Green-Ellis was serviceable last season, and put together some nice games during the Bengals streak of winning seven of eight games. Gio Bernard was the first back off the board in the NFL Draft at 37th overall, which should tell you something about his abilities. In our NFL.com mock draft, I was able to land Bernard in the 15th round.