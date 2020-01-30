NFL Fantasy Exit Interviews: NFC West

What went right:George Kittle. That's the tweet. In just two seasons, the former Iowa star has thrust himself into the elites at the position and could find himself coming off the board at the end of the first round of 2020 drafts. Elsewhere, for yet another season, the 49ers had a solid, if unpredictable, running game. It was like watching a reboot of your favorite TV show. Tevin Coleman! Matt Breida! With cameos from Kyle Juszczyk and Jeff Wilson. And introducing ... Raheem Mostert! It's actually that last guy who ended up leading the team in rushing yards and becoming a late-season fantasy star with 20-plus points in three of his last five games. If only we'd seen it coming. What some astute prognosticators did see coming was Deebo Samuel. The rookie wideout from South Carolina was considered a deep sleeper and began to live up to that potential in the latter half of the season.