NFL Fan of the Year Contest Official Rules - 2021

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. The NFL Fan of the Year Contest ("Promotion") begins at 9:00:00 AM Eastern Time ("ET") on April 29, 2021 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on September 20, 2021 ("Promotion Period"). The Promotion contains a contest of skill ("Contest"). The computer clock of Sponsor is the official time-keeping device in the Promotion.
1. ELIGIBILITY:
The Promotion is open only to nominated individuals that are legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 21 years of age at the time of Promotion registration. Also open to legal residents of Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Australia and France. Employees, officers and directors of the National Football League "NFL" (the "Sponsor"), the NFL's professional member clubs, NFL Ventures, Inc., Realtime Media LLC, social media influencers who receive compensation to promote the contest, and each of their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising, and fulfillment and marketing agencies (all together, "Promotion Parties"), their immediate families (parent, child, sibling (and their respective spouses) & spouse, regardless of where they reside) and persons living in the same households as such individuals (whether related or not) are not eligible to participate in the Promotion. By participating in the Promotion, you release, discharge and hold harmless the Promotion Parties, their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, retailers, advertising and promotion agencies and the respective officers, directors, employees and agents of each of the foregoing, from any and all damages whether direct or indirect, which may be due to or arise out of participation in the Promotion or any portion thereof, or the acceptance, use/misuse or possession of any prize. By participating, you agree to these Official Rules and to the decisions of the judges and Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Void where prohibited by law, rule or regulation. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.
2. TIMING:
The Promotion will consist of five (5) phases, as detailed below:
- Contest Entry Period: Begins at or about 9:00:00 AM ET on April 29, 2021 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on September 20, 2021.
- Finalist Judging Period: Begins at or about 9:00:00 AM ET on September 21, 2021 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on October 1, 2021.
- Finalist Announcement: The Finalists will be announced on or about October 10, 2021.
- Grand Prize Winner Judging Period: Begins at or about 9:00:00 AM ET on October 11, 2021 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on February 11, 2022.
- Grand Prize Winner Announcement: The Grand Prize Winner will be announced on or about February 12, 2022.
3. HOW TO ENTER THE PROMOTION:
To participate, visit www.NFL.com/FanoftheYear (the "Website") during the Promotion Period. Enter the Promotion by completely entering the true and correct information, for yourself or the person you are nominating, on the registration form in the required fields. Required fields if you are nominating yourself include: full name, email address, phone number, zip code (only required for US entrants), gender, birth date and NFL club. Required fields if you are nominating someone else include: full name, birth date and NFL club.Upon registering, you will be required to answer two (2) essay questions, and will have the option to upload a photo or video and / or provide links to your social media accounts showcasing why you, or the person you are nominating, should be chosen as the NFL's Fan of the Year. You will also be required to confirm your agreement to the Official Rules and that you are 21 years of age or older on the date of registration. Image submissions cannot exceed 10MB. Video submissions cannot exceed 500MB or 10 minutes in length. Acceptable file formats include: .JPG, .PNG, .GIF, .MP4, .MOV, .WMV, and .AVI. After user submission is approved by the Sponsor, based on compliance with the "Requirements of Entries" listed below, you will receive one (1) entry into the Contest ("Entries"). Limit of one (1) Contest Entry total per person throughout the Promotion Period.
By submitting an Entry, you hereby grant permission for your Entry to be posted on www.NFL.com/FanoftheYear or other websites. You agree that Promotion Parties are not responsible for any unauthorized use of Entries by third parties. Promotion Parties do not guarantee the posting of any Entry. You agree that you will not use the Entry for any other purpose, including, without limitation, posting the Entry to any online social networks, without the express consent of Sponsor in each instance.
If submitting an Entry in the Promotion on behalf of your child, you warrant and represent that you are the legal guardian/parent of the child within the submitted Entry and consent to the use of the images, videos and/or audio files uploaded of your child as set forth herein.
By submitting an Entry, you represent and warrant that the work submitted is original to you and that neither it nor its contents infringe upon or violate the rights of any third party. If your Entry includes likenesses of third parties or contains any elements not owned by you (such as, but not limited to, company logos) you must be able to provide legal releases for each such use in a form satisfactory to Sponsor or your Entry will be disqualified. Entries may not defame or invade the publicity rights or privacy of any person, living or deceased, or otherwise infringe upon any person's personal or proprietary rights.
REQUIREMENTS OF CONTEST ENTRIES: Entries may not contain, as determined by the Sponsor, in its sole discretion, any content that:
- Contains copyrighted materials owned by others (including music, songs, photographs, sculptures, paintings, and other works of art or images published on or in websites, television, movies, or other media), without permission;
- Is sexually explicit; unnecessarily violent or derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group; profane or pornographic; contains nudity;
- Promotes alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing); promotes any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous; promotes any particular political agenda or message;
- Is obscene or offensive; endorses any form of hate or hate group;
- Appears to duplicate any other submitted contest entries;
- Defames, misrepresents, or contains disparaging remarks about other people or companies;
- Contains trademarks, logos, or trade dress (such as distinctive packaging or building exteriors/interiors) owned by others, without permission (with the exception of NFL or NFL team trademarks on officially licensed products);
- Contains any sensitive personal identification, such as license plate numbers, personal names, e-mail addresses or street addresses;
- Contains any individual other than you, or the person you are nominating, and/or any materials embodying the names, likenesses, voices, or other indicia identifying any person, including, without limitation, celebrities and/or other public or private figures, living or dead, without providing legal releases for such use in a form satisfactory to Sponsor;
- Contains look-alikes of celebrities or other public or private figures, living or dead;
- Communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or goodwill to which Sponsor wishes to associate; and/or
- Violates any law.
By submitting an Entry, you represent and warrant that your Entry is original to you, that the Entry has not been previously published, has not won previous awards and that neither it nor its contents infringe upon or violate the rights of any third party, including any copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity or other intellectual property. By submitting an Entry, you represent and warrant that you consent to the submission and use of the Entry in the Contest and to its use as otherwise set forth herein.
By submitting an Entry, you acknowledge and agree that Sponsor may receive other Entries under this Promotion that may be similar or identical to the Entry submitted by you, and you waive any and all claims you may have had, may have, and/or may have in the future, in connection with any other Entry reviewed and/or used by Sponsor that may be identical or similar to your Entry and you understand that you will not be entitled to any compensation because of Sponsor's use of such other similar or identical material.
4. FINALIST JUDGING:
Begins at or about 9:00:00 AM ET on September 21, 2021 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on October 1, 2021. The judging panel, selected by the Sponsor, will score each Entry up to the maximum amount of points allowed. Judging will be based on the following criteria:
- Passion, Enthusiasm and Fandom for Your Favorite Team and the NFL (33.3%)
- Inspirational Story (33.3%)
- Community Spirit (33.3%)
5. FINALIST SELECTION:
The thirty-two (32) Finalist Entries with the highest overall scores from the Judges will be deemed the finalists ("the Finalists") and will move on to the next round of the Contest. Potential Finalists and guests must be willing to travel to Los Angeles, CA by February 11, 2022 to attend NFL Honors and Super Bowl LVI through February 14, 2022 and must accept within three (3) days of receiving notification from the Administrator. Sponsor reserves the right to choose fewer Finalists than the stated number of positions, in its sole discretion, if it does not receive a sufficient number of eligible and qualified Entries.
6. FINALIST NOTIFICATION:
Potential Finalists will receive notification from the Administrator via phone or email within three (3) days of the Finalist selection or as soon thereafter as reasonably practicable. The potential Finalists will also be sent an Affidavit of Eligibility/Liability Release. All forms must be completed, signed and returned to Administrator within five (5) days of date of issuance. Potential Finalists and guests must submit to and pass a security check. If a Finalist is a minor in his/her state of residence, the parent or legal guardian of the Finalist will be required to submit to and pass a background check. The potential Finalist then and only then becomes the "Finalist". If such potential Finalist cannot be contacted within a reasonable time period, if a potential Finalist is ineligible, if any notification is returned undeliverable, or if a potential Finalist otherwise fails to fully comply with these Official Rules, he/she will forfeit and an alternate may be chosen at the sole discretion of the Sponsor.
7. GRAND PRIZE WINNER JUDGING:
Begins at or about 9:00:00 AM ET on October 11, 2021 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on February 11, 2022. The judging panel, selected by the Sponsor, will score each Entry up to the maximum amount of points allowed. Judging will be based on the following criteria:
- Passion, Enthusiasm and Fandom for Your Favorite Team and the NFL (33.3%)
- Inspirational Story (33.3%)
- Community Spirit (33.3%)
8. GRAND PRIZE WINNER SELECTION:
The one (1) Finalist Entry with the highest overall score from the Judges will be deemed the Grand Prize winner. Sponsor reserves the right not to select a winner if, in its sole discretion, it does not receive a sufficient number of eligible and qualified Entries. Prize awards are subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules.
9. PRIZES/PRIZE RESTRICTIONS:
A total of thirty-three (33) prizes will be awarded during the Promotion.
FINALIST PRIZES (32): Thirty-two (32) Contest Finalist Prizes will be awarded, consisting of a trip for two (2) (Finalist and a guest) to Los Angeles, CA from February 11-February 14, 2022 to attend NFL Honors and Super Bowl LVI. Each prize package includes:
- Round-trip coach air transportation for Finalist and guest from a major airport, as determined by Sponsor, near the Finalist's home within the continental U.S. to Los Angeles, CA
- One (1) double occupancy standard room for four (4) days/three (3) nights
- Roundtrip ground transportation to and from hotel and events
- Two (2) passes to NFL Honors
- Two (2) tickets to the Super Bowl Experience
- Two (2) tickets to Super Bowl LVI
- Subject to availability and Sponsor's final approval in its sole discretion, two (2) tickets to an NFL Super Bowl LVI Event
The Approximate Retail Value ("ARV") of each Finalist Prize is $5,000.
CONTEST GRAND PRIZE (1): The grand prize winner will be crowned the NFL Fan of the Year at NFL Honors and will receive an NFL Honors trophy. Timing and details of the experience will be determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion.
The Approximate Retail Value ("ARV") of the Contest Prize is $8,000.
The Approximate Retail Value ("ARV") of all Promotion Prizes is $163,000.
PRIZE RESTRICTIONS: Actual prize value depends on the location of the Finalist's residence and dates of travel. Travel must be taken between February 11-February 14, 2022 or prize will be forfeited and Sponsor will have no further obligation to such Finalist. Any difference between stated value and actual value will not be awarded. Finalist is responsible for any transportation not specifically noted in these rules. Finalist and guest must travel together on the same itinerary and are responsible for obtaining all necessary travel documents, including passports and VISAs prior to travel. Certain restrictions, as determined by Sponsor, may apply. Sponsor will attempt to accommodate Finalist's preferred itinerary, but all specifics thereof will be at Sponsor's discretion. If Finalist and guest cannot comply with these restrictions or any other portion of these Official Rules, the prize will be forfeited in its entirety and an alternate Finalist may be chosen. Finalist and travel guest must travel from major airport closest to the Finalist's residence, as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. Any picture identification requirements associated with air travel are the Finalist and travel guest's responsibility. In the event the Finalist lives within 100 miles from Los Angeles, CA, ground transportation only (not air transportation) will be provided to and from the hotel. Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsor's agent, on a carrier of Sponsor's choice and trip must be taken on a date of the Sponsor's choosing. If Finalist and guest cannot travel on the dates specified by Sponsor, the prize will be forfeited in its entirety and the prize may be awarded to an alternate Finalist selected from among all remaining eligible entries. Flight details are subject to availability and airline carrier's regulations and conditions apply. The trip may not be combined with any other offer and travel may not qualify for frequent flyer miles. Promotion Parties are not responsible for lost or mutilated tickets and none will be replaced. Airline tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable, and are not valid for upgrades. The hotel accommodations, airline tickets and ground transportation will be determined at the sole discretion of Sponsor. If any portion of the prize is not available for any reason then the Sponsor reserves the right to substitute that portion of the prize with another prize of comparable or greater value. Guest must be of legal age of majority in his/her jurisdiction of residence (and at least 18), unless the child or legal ward of Finalist, and must complete and return a publicity and liability release at least ten (10) days prior to departure. If guest is the child or legal ward of the Finalist, Finalist must execute and return all required documents on behalf of such child or legal ward. All federal, state and local taxes and any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not listed herein as part of the prize including, without limitation, ground transportation (other than that specified above as included in prize), luggage fees, souvenirs, miscellaneous hotel expenses, and gratuities are the sole responsibility of Finalist.
10. PRIZE LIMITATIONS: Limit of one (1) prize per household.
If it is discovered during prize verification you have entered, attempted to enter, or used multiple accounts to enter more than the stated limit, you will be disqualified at the discretion of the Sponsor. Entries generated by script, macro, or other automated means, or which subvert the entry process, are void. All Entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.
11. OWNERSHIP OF ENTRIES:
By submitting an Entry, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and grant Sponsor a non-exclusive, fully paid-up and royalty-free, worldwide license to use, modify, delete from, add to, publicly perform, publicly display, reproduce and translate your Entry, including without limitation the right to distribute all or part of your Entry in any media formats through any media channels. By submitting an Entry, you consent to the use, by Sponsor, its affiliates, subsidiaries, parents, and licensees, of your name, likeness, and image, in connection with the Event and Sponsor's related marketing activities, in any media or format now known or hereafter invented, in any and all locations, without any payment to or further approval from you. You agree that this consent is perpetual and cannot be revoked. For uses beyond the consent that you grant above, you agree that Sponsor's use of your personal data will be governed by the Privacy Policy posted on the Sponsor website.
12. GENERAL PRIZE CONDITIONS:
Prizes will only be awarded by Sponsor upon potential Finalists' verification of eligibility and final approval by Sponsor. Contest Finalists who are NCAA student-athletes must check with their respective athletics compliance office to ensure they are eligible to accept the prize and attend the event. Sponsor reserves the right to perform a detailed background check on the potential Finalists and guest(s) and by entering the Promotion, you hereby authorize Sponsor to perform the same in the event that you are selected as a potential Finalist. Sponsor is not responsible if all or any portion of any prize cannot be fulfilled due to COVID-19 or any related public health conditions, cancellation, illness, conflict, or any other event or circumstance outside Sponsor's reasonable control. In such event, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize with one of comparable or greater value, in its sole discretion.
13. GENERAL:
Each Finalist hereby expressly grants to the Promotion Parties and their respective designees all rights to use and publish his/her name, likeness (photographic or simulated), voice, and province of residence for all purposes, including without limitation, advertising, marketing, promotional and publicity purposes in connection with this Promotion ("Advertising"), in any and all media now or hereafter devised, worldwide in perpetuity, without any form of notice or any amount or kind of compensation or permission, except where prohibited by applicable law. By applicable law, NCAA student-athletes may not be promoted by any commercial sponsors of the event. All copyright, trademark or other intellectual property rights in such Advertising shall be owned by the NFL and/or its licensors, and each participant hereby disclaims and waives any claim of right to such Advertising. Such Advertising shall be solely under the control of the NFL and/or its licensors, and each Finalist hereby waives any claim of control over the Advertising content as well as any possible claims of misuse of such winning recipient's name, likeness or voice under contract, tort or any other theory of law. The Promotion Parties do not assume any responsibility for any disruption in the Promotion, including but not limited to the failure or interruption of any internet service provider. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures and other statements contained in any Promotion materials and the terms and conditions of these Official Rules, these Official Rules shall prevail, govern, and control. In no event will Finalists or winner be entitled to more prizes than those listed in Paragraph #13 of these Official Rules. All federal, state, and local laws and regulations apply. All decisions as to these Official Rules and interpretations thereof are exclusively within the sole discretion of the Promotion Parties and may be changed from time to time without notice. The Promotion Parties reserve the right to cancel or modify the Promotion at any time without notice. A potential Finalist may be requested to provide Sponsor with proof that the potential Finalist is the authorized account holder of the email address associated with their Entry. If, in Sponsor's sole determination, a dispute cannot be resolved, the Entry will be deemed ineligible. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Entries that are incomplete, garbled, or corrupted are void and will not be accepted.
14. CONDUCT:
By participating in this Promotion, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Promotion Parties, which shall be final, binding and non-appealable in all respects. Failure to comply with these Official Rules may result in disqualification. The Promotion Parties reserve the right at their sole discretion to disqualify any individual found to be tampering with the participation process or the operation of the Promotion, or to be acting in any manner deemed by the Promotion Parties to be in violation of the Official Rules, or to be acting in any manner deemed by the Promotion Parties to be unsportsmanlike or disruptive, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person and void all associated Entries and/or registrations. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY A USER, YOU OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE PROMOTION PARTIES RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND OTHER REMEDIES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS' FEES) FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.
15. LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY:
The Promotion Parties assume no responsibility or liability for (a) lost, late, stolen, undelivered, inaccurate, incomplete, delayed, misdirected, damaged or garbled registrations, Entries, URLs, or emails; (b) any incorrect or inaccurate Entry information, or for any faulty or failed electronic data transmissions; (c) any unauthorized access to, or theft, destruction or alteration of Entries or registrations at any point in the operation of this Promotion; (d) any technical malfunction, failure, error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or communications line failure, regardless of cause, with regard to any equipment, systems, networks, lines, cable, satellites, servers, computers or providers utilized in any aspect of the operation of the Promotion; (e) inaccessibility or unavailability of the Internet or the Web Site or any combination thereof or for computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Promotion, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Promotion, the processing of Entries, social networking posts, or registrations, the announcement of the prizes, or in any other Promotion-related materials; or (f) any injury or damage to participants or to any other person's computer which may be related to or resulting from any attempt to participate in the Promotion, including, but not limited to, any injury or medical condition sustained as a result of participating in any challenge(s). If, for any reason, the Promotion (or any part thereof) is not capable of running as planned for reasons which may include, without limitation, infection by computer virus, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which may corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion, then the Promotion Parties reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Promotion in whole or in part. If terminated, the Promotion Parties will award the prizes from among all non-suspect, eligible Entries received for the Promotion up to the time of such action.
16. RELEASES:
All participants, as a condition of participation in this Promotion, agree to release, hold harmless and indemnify the Promotion Parties from and against any and all liability, claims, damages, or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages, or losses to persons or property which may be sustained, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in connection with (i) participation in any aspect of the Promotion, including any injury or medical condition sustained as a result of participating in any challenge(s), (ii) the receipt, ownership or use of the prize awarded, including any travel associated with any prize, (iii) participant's registration material on any related website, or (iv) any typographical or other error in these Official Rules.
17. CHOICE OF LAW AND JURISDICTION:
Except where prohibited, all issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants, quarter-finalists, semi-finalists, finalists or winners, Sponsor, and Administrator in connection with this Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions (whether of the State of New York or any other jurisdiction), which might otherwise cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of New York. Any action seeking legal or equitable relief arising out of or relating to the Promotion or these Official Rules shall be brought only in the courts of the State of New York. You hereby irrevocably consent to the personal jurisdiction of said courts and waive any claim of forum non-convenience or lack of personal jurisdiction you may otherwise have.
18. PRIVACY:
Except as noted in these Official Rules, information collected for this Promotion is used only for the purpose of Promotion administration and Finalist notification and will not be re-used, sold or shared in any manner by the Promotion Parties or any third parties unless you have elected to receive additional information or promotional material from Sponsor or a third party. By participating in the Promotion, participant agrees to all of the terms and conditions of the NFL Privacy Policy, which is available at http://www.nfl.com/help/privacy. In the event of any discrepancy between the NFL Privacy Policy and these Official Rules, these Official Rules shall control and govern.
19. TAX INFORMATION:
All international, federal, state, local, and other taxes on prizes and any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided, are the sole responsibility of the applicable Finalist. A 1099 tax form (preceded by a W9 Form) will be issued to the Contest Finalists.
20. WINNERS LIST:
To receive the list of winners of prizes, send a #10 self-addressed, stamped envelope for receipt by February 15, 2022 to: NFL Fan of the Year Contest Winners List Request, c/o Realtime Media, 1001 Conshohocken State Road, Suite 2–100, West Conshohocken, PA 19428. Names of winners may also be listed on the Website.
SPONSOR: National Football League ("NFL"), 345 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10154
ADMINISTRATOR: Realtime Media LLC, 1001 Conshohocken State Road, Suite 2–100, West Conshohocken, PA 19428