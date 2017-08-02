NFL family discusses LaDainian Tomlinson's Hall of Fame career

Ray Lewis (NFL player: 1996-2012): Jesus, what made him special? Every freaking thing. He was [the] problem of all problems. ... When you see LT's feet -- that was one thing about watching LT's feet -- once he put his feet in the ground, his lateral direction was so amazing, but so quick, how he can restart. Stop and restart. So that was the thing about what made him really hard to deal with from a linebacker's perspective, because the hole that you would take, he's already been there and already gone. And his vision was just so crazy. But once again, he was just one of those guys that would never rah-rah. You know, I used to try to get under everybody's skin, and he's just like, "Come on, Ray. Come on, Ray. Don't do that." That was probably the most words he probably ever said on the football field, in battle. But when you talking about just a person of integrity, a man of true character, he's a friend before anything else, but he's a man that I would trust my kids with.