NFL expands uniform policy to allow third alternate helmet design

Two years after alternate helmets designs were approved to return to the NFL, the league has expanded its uniform policy to allow for a third helmet to be added to teams' uniform closets, the league announced via a memo sent to clubs on Wednesday.

The NFL approved an adjustment of the uniform policy in 2021 to allow alternate helmets in the 2022 season, a change from the "one-shell" rule which had been in place for a decade. Now, after further evaluation of the uniform policy as part of a continued focus on player health and safety, the league has further expanded the policy to allow for teams to pursue another helmet design.

Teams going through a re-design process for the 2024 season have been offered a third helmet option, and it will be available for all teams for the 2025 season. The teams must inform the league office of their intent to utilize an alternate color helmet for the 2025 season by no later than May 1, 2024.

The second and third helmets, also known as "alternate color helmets," can only be worn with one of the club's authorized optional uniforms (classic, alternate and/or color rush). In addition, if either alternate color helmet is paired with a classic uniform, the helmet colors and designs must be historically compatible.

All use of alternate color helmets will also be subject to the following requirements:

Clubs must obtain an entire new set of alternate color helmets for all players

Alternate color helmets must be the same make, model, and size as the applicable player's

primary helmet Alternate color helmets must be made available to all players at the start of training camp

and should be fit at the same time as the primary helmet Alternate color helmets must be worn in practice at a minimum during the week leading

up to the game in which they will be used.

These conditions were put in place to maintain player health and safety, ensuring that the alternate color helmets fit properly and players have had enough time to practice with them on before wearing them during game action.