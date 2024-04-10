 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

NFL expands uniform policy to allow third alternate helmet design

Published: Apr 10, 2024 at 05:32 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

Two years after alternate helmets designs were approved to return to the NFL, the league has expanded its uniform policy to allow for a third helmet to be added to teams' uniform closets, the league announced via a memo sent to clubs on Wednesday.

The NFL approved an adjustment of the uniform policy in 2021 to allow alternate helmets in the 2022 season, a change from the "one-shell" rule which had been in place for a decade. Now, after further evaluation of the uniform policy as part of a continued focus on player health and safety, the league has further expanded the policy to allow for teams to pursue another helmet design.

Teams going through a re-design process for the 2024 season have been offered a third helmet option, and it will be available for all teams for the 2025 season. The teams must inform the league office of their intent to utilize an alternate color helmet for the 2025 season by no later than May 1, 2024.

The second and third helmets, also known as "alternate color helmets," can only be worn with one of the club's authorized optional uniforms (classic, alternate and/or color rush). In addition, if either alternate color helmet is paired with a classic uniform, the helmet colors and designs must be historically compatible.

All use of alternate color helmets will also be subject to the following requirements:

  • Clubs must obtain an entire new set of alternate color helmets for all players
  • Alternate color helmets must be the same make, model, and size as the applicable player's
    primary helmet
  • Alternate color helmets must be made available to all players at the start of training camp
    and should be fit at the same time as the primary helmet
  • Alternate color helmets must be worn in practice at a minimum during the week leading
    up to the game in which they will be used.

These conditions were put in place to maintain player health and safety, ensuring that the alternate color helmets fit properly and players have had enough time to practice with them on before wearing them during game action.

Thirteen teams wore alternate helmets in 2022, and more teams added alternate looks in the 2023 season.

Related Content

news

Titans HC Brian Callahan on Will Levis learning new offense, becoming leader: 'He's got a lot on his plate'

Second-year quarterback Will Levis has been handed the reins as the Titans starting quarterback and is tasked with all the responsibilities that go with that spot, along with learning a brand-new system.
news

Arrest warrant issued for Chiefs' Rashee Rice in connection with multi-car crash

The Dallas Police Department on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice "in regard to a serious bodily injury crash" that took place on March 30 on a Dallas highway. 
news

Former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs arrested following incident at Starbucks

Former Baltimore Ravens star defender Terrell Suggs was arrested on Tuesday in Scottsdale, Arizona, on charges of threatening and intimidating, and disorderly conduct with a weapon stemming from a March 10 incident outside of a local Starbucks, according to police records.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Top QB prospects Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels to visit Commanders next week

LSU quarterback and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels will start next week by taking an April 15 trip to see the Commanders, while North Carolina passer Drake Maye will follow Daniels with a visit to Washington on April 16-17, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
news

John Harbaugh glad hip-drop tackle was banned: 'It's really a bad play, and it needed to be out'

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday that he supports the league's recent ban on the hip-drop tackle, citing player injury rates from the play as a cause for concern.
news

Packers to face Eagles in Week 1's São Paulo Game

The Green Bay Packers will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil in Week 1, the league announced Wednesday.
news

Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen agrees to new five-year, $150 million deal

The Jaguars are signing pass rusher Josh Allen to a five-year contract extension that will make him one of the highest paid at his position in the league, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Joe Schoen: People assume Giants will draft a QB but we have other needs

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen says that the team could draft a quarterback, but the organization has other needs in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Andy Dalton: Panthers' improvements will set up Bryce Young 'to have a better year' in 2024

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton says he expects Carolina Panthers signal-caller Bryce Young "to have a better year" heading into his second season.
news

New Bengals TE Mike Gesicki on QB Joe Burrow: 'Never been in a huddle with that kind of talent'

Newly signed Bengals tight end already feels something's different about quarterback Joe Burrow from his previous signal callers, saying this week that he's "never been in the huddle with that kind of talent."