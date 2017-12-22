NFL execs weigh in on year-end awards; plus, five big questions

WHY are these Vikings different than the 2015 team Mike Zimmer led into the playoffs? (submitted by @DonFromOhio) There obviously are a lot of different parts on offense: Case Keenum, Latavius Murray, four new starters on the offensive line, Pat Shurmur calling plays, etc. But the maturity of the Vikings' fantastic young defensive core shouldn't be overlooked. Days before that infamous playoff loss to Seattle two years ago on Blair Walsh's hook, here's how Zimmer described the group's potential to me: "We've got (Anthony) Barr -- this guy could be amazing. Linval (Joseph), he can be amazing. Everson (Griffen), Harrison Smith is really a good player, Xavier (Rhodes) when he concentrates. ... (Then-rookie Eric) Kendricks -- he's just learning. I think in Year 3, he's got a chance to be really good, and Barr will be Year 4 then and Harrison (in Year 6). I think this team has a chance to really grow, defensively it does." Right on schedule, this Vikings' D has become one of the NFL's dominant units -- top four in virtually every key category except sacks and takeaways entering Saturday's game against the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers -- and is the main reason opposing executives consider this team dangerous.