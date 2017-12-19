Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 in NFL

There's only two more weeks left in the regular season, which means plenty of teams will be looking to solidify their postseason standing over the next 14 days.
The Jacksonville Jaguars secured their first playoff berth since 2007 in Week 14 and can lock up the AFC South with a win this Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams also can end a long playoff drought this Sunday with a win over the Tennessee Titans.
Check out all of the playoff clinching scenarios for Week 16 below. You can also follow along with NFL.com's official playoff picture.
AFC
CLINCHED: Pittsburgh -- AFC North; New England -- AFC East; Jacksonville -- playoff berth
New England Patriots
New England clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs:
1) NE win + PIT loss + JAX loss or tie
New England clinches a first-round bye:
1) NE win + PIT loss
2) NE win + JAX loss or tie
3) NE tie + JAX loss
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh clinches a first-round bye:
1) PIT win + JAX loss or tie
2) PIT tie + JAX loss
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville clinches AFC South:
1) JAX win or tie
2) TEN loss or tie
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City clinches AFC West:
1) KC win
2) LAC loss
3) KC tie + LAC tie
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee clinches a playoff berth:
1) TEN win + BAL loss + BUF loss
NFC
CLINCHED: Philadelphia -- NFC East and first-round bye; Minnesota -- NFC North
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs:
1) PHI win
2) MIN loss
3) PHI tie + MIN tie
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota clinches a first-round bye:
1) MIN win + CAR loss or tie
2) MIN tie + CAR loss + NO loss or tie + LAR loss or tie
Rams clinch NFC West:
1) LAR win or tie
2) SEA loss or tie
Rams clinch a playoff berth:
1) DET loss or tie + CAR loss + ATL loss
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans clinches NFC South:
1) NO win + CAR loss
New Orleans clinches a playoff berth:
1) NO win or tie
2) DAL-SEA tie
Carolina Panthers
Carolina clinches a playoff berth:
1) CAR win or tie
2) DAL-SEA tie
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta clinches a playoff berth:
1) ATL win
2) ATL tie + DAL-SEA tie + DET loss or tie
