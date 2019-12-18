NFL execs pick awards: Who's MVP? DPOY? Coach of the Year?

It was a runaway win for Jackson, who received 19 votes to Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's five. "He's just been so unique," an NFC executive said of Jackson, who has thrown for 2,889 yards and an NFL-high 33 touchdowns while running for a QB-record 1,103 yards in his second season. "The stats alone give him the award, but what he's done for that team, the energy he's brought to that city, the energy he's brought to his whole locker room -- they're just playing on a different level. And no one's really figured out how to stop him." The Ravens are 12-2 and on a 10-game winning streak, moving into position for the AFC's top seed. They overhauled their offense in the offseason under new coordinator Greg Roman to maximize the impact of Jackson's rare running and playmaking ability. And Jackson has developed as a passer, too. "He puts so much goddamn pressure on you," an AFC executive said.