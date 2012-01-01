NFL exec Anderson garners interest as front-office candidate

Published: Jan 01, 2012 at 12:40 AM

Several NFL executives and agents involved with potential front-office changes have pointed to league executive Ray Anderson as a candidate for openings.

Anderson offers a deep background in all areas of football -- as a player, agent and former official in the NFL Players Association. He has experience working with NFL organizations and currently oversees football operations with the league.

Anderson is content at the league office, according to some in contact with him, but he's also a historian of the game. There never has been an African-American team president in the NFL, and sources note Anderson has been willing to challenge himself by taking different career paths in the past.

Several teams are mulling possible front-office changes or additions, including the Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, St. Louis Rams and Minnesota Vikings. Whether or not Anderson would fit with any of these teams remains to be seen, but the buzz around him has grown as the season winds down.

Anderson declined to comment on the chatter, but he noted that he "loves" his role with the league office.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns DE Myles Garrett amid 2023 season: 'I'm nearing my prime, the peak of my powers'

Browns DE Myles Garrett told The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he believes he's entering the prime of his career as he leads Cleveland's defense into one of the top units in the league during the 2023 season.
news

Healthy for first time since Week 1, Lions offensive line ready 'to put on a show'

With Detroit's offensive line nearing full strength, Lions OG Jonah Jackson expressed his excitement for the possibility of the unit playing a string of games together after the team's bye week.
news

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing expects QB Kyler Murray to run like he normally does in return

With Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray poised to make his 2023 debut Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Drew Petzing suggested there will be no restrictions on the QB's return.
news

Broncos unveil plans for $176M training facility at their campus

Broncos unveil plans for $176 million state-of-the-art training facility at their existing campus