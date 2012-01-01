NFL exec Anderson garners interest as front-office candidate

Several NFL executives and agents involved with potential front-office changes have pointed to league executive Ray Anderson as a candidate for openings.
Anderson offers a deep background in all areas of football -- as a player, agent and former official in the NFL Players Association. He has experience working with NFL organizations and currently oversees football operations with the league.
Anderson is content at the league office, according to some in contact with him, but he's also a historian of the game. There never has been an African-American team president in the NFL, and sources note Anderson has been willing to challenge himself by taking different career paths in the past.
Several teams are mulling possible front-office changes or additions, including the Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, St. Louis Rams and Minnesota Vikings. Whether or not Anderson would fit with any of these teams remains to be seen, but the buzz around him has grown as the season winds down.
Anderson declined to comment on the chatter, but he noted that he "loves" his role with the league office.