NFL exec Adolpho Birch III joins Titans' front office

Adolpho Birch III is going from the NFL's league office to the Tennessee Titans' front office.

The Titans announced Thursday three additions to their front office, including Birch as Senior VP of Business Affairs and Chief Legal Officer. The team also announced the additions of Surf Melendez as Creative Director and Dan Werly as General Counsel.

Birch spent 24 years working in the NFL office in various roles, most recently serving as Senior Vice President -- Labor Policy & League Affairs. Birch was a key figure in the league office, including in matters of the personal conduct policy, drug policy, labor negotiations, employee development, and other issues.