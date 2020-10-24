Around the NFL

NFL EVP Troy Vincent emphasizes COVID protocols as rescheduling becomes more difficult

Published: Oct 24, 2020 at 04:56 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

As the NFL approaches the midway point of the 2020 season, NFL EVP of football operations Troy Vincent issued a memo on Friday addressing game rescheduling due to COVID-19 concerns.

The memo, which was obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, reminds clubs to "strictly adhere" to all protocols in order to decrease the risk of spreading the virus while also noting that, as the season progresses, it will become more difficult for the league to continue to readjust its schedule.

"These adjustments have not caused significant disruption to the season. As the action progresses, however, rescheduling options will become increasingly limited," Vincent stated. "Eventually, further adjustments will cause disruption and jeopardize our collective ability to complete season within the current framework."

So far, through the first seven weeks, 14 games have either been rescheduled or postponed in response to issues stemming from the ongoing pandemic. Prior to the start of the season, the NFL expressed its committment to play all 256 regular season games within its standard 17-week timeframe.

Most recently, a primetime Week 7 matchup between the Buccaneers and Raiders had to be moved to Sunday afternoon after Las Vegas placed two of its players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that Friday's round of testing confirmed that the Raiders did not have any new positive cases, meaning Sunday's game will be played as scheduled barring sudden changes. The Saints were also determined to be in the clear after placing Emmanuel Sanders on the list Friday.

Vincent concluded the memo by stressing how important it will continue to be for all players and personnel to do their part to ensure the campaign reaches its conclusion.

"If as a result of COVID protocol breaches, positive tests and/or high-risk close contacts cause a game to be postponed, moved or even canceled, that club risks negative competitive implications, including accountability measures being assessed against the offending club," he wrote. "The impact of one club's protocol violations could affect the entire league, including postseason formatting and scheduling. It will take all of us to successfully complete this season within the scheduled timeframe."

Related Content

news

Bills TE Dawson Knox tests positive for COVID-19, placed on reserve list

Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed on the reserve/COVID list, the team announced Saturday. 
news

Raiders, Saints have no new positive cases from Friday's round of COVID-19 testing

The Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints have no new positive cases from Friday's round of COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeSean Jackson is expected to be out 6-8 weeks with a non-displaced fracture in his ankle, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 
news

NFL memo rules new COVID-19 procedures for high risk close contacts

The NFL sent a memo to clubs on Friday that lays out new procedures for "high risk" close contacts, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR Antonio Brown agree to one-year deal

As expected, wide receiver Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Buccaneers expected to sign WR Antonio Brown to one-year deal

Antonio Brown will be eligible to play in the NFL in about two weeks. He's on the verge of being a two-month rental for the 2020 season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are close to agreeing on a one-year deal with the former All-Pro wide receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Giants trade LB Markus Golden to Cardinals for 2021 sixth-round pick

The New York Giants have agreed to trade the veteran linebacker to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick. Both teams announced the news Friday afternoon.
news

Week 7 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Week 7's official injury report and game day designations for all 12 games on Sunday.
news

Saints place Emmanuel Sanders on reserve/COVID-19 list, rule out Michael Thomas

The Saints are placing wideout Emmanuel Sanders on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Ian Rapoport reported. He will be out vs. the Panthers. So will injured receiver Michael Thomas.
news

Falcons president: Raheem Morris has 11 games to 'put his stamp' on Atlanta

Raheem Morris made a good first impression in his first game as Atlanta Falcons interim head coach, earning the team's first win of the year. Stacking more Ws could keep Morris in Atlanta for the long haul.
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

Bengals RB Joe Mixon was unable to practice this week because of a foot injury and has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Browns. Here is other injury and roster news we're tracking on Friday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL