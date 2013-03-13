NFL enters Day 2 of free agency; Wednesday's news

Published: Mar 12, 2013 at 08:11 PM

Get a head start on Wednesday's news with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET: We'll talk with new Giants defensive end Cullen Jenkins, Plaxico Burress (who was retained by the Pittsburgh Steelers) and Atlanta Falcons safety Thomas DeCoud, who'll be singing a happy tune now that tight end Tony Gonzalez has agreed to return.

Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:

» The 2013 NFL free agency period opened with a bang -- are you ready for Day 2? Stay tuned to NFL Network all day long for "Free Agency Frenzy," then wrap it all up with "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET.

» No team made a bigger splash on Tuesday than the Miami Dolphins. NFL.com's Jeff Darlington on the future in South Beach.

» Bucky Brooks wonders about the Buffalo Bills' quarterback plans after Tuesday's surprising release of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

» NFL Evolution reports that the league's Competition Committee will propose a rule against running backs lowering their heads to use their helmets as battering rams.

» For the fantasy impact of Tuesday's signings, have a look at NFL.com's Fantasy Free Agency Tracker.

» Check out our Offseason Forecast page to see what all 32 NFL clubs need to focus on in 2013.

» The Buffalo Bills released quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on Tuesday: Adam Rank has some suggestions for what the Harvard graduate should do next.

» With NFL pro days in full swing, Josh Norris turns in his latest Mock Draft.

» Five classic Tom Brady-Peyton Manning showdowns are up for vote by fans. Check out the options, select your favorite, then see if it airs Saturday on NFL Network.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ron Rivera ahead of Carolina return: 'No reason to be bitter'

Ron Rivera is making his return to Bank of America Stadium as an opposing coach on Sunday and now he'll be facing his former quarterback, Cam Newton, as well. 
news

Pete Carroll on Chris Carson (neck): 'I don't have a good update'

Having been sidelined since Week 5 due to a neck injury, Seahawks RB Chris Carson practiced last week, but was absent Wednesday. Head coach Pete Carroll was short on detail and optimism with his latest update. 
news

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Week 11 Fantasy Previews (aka This One Goes To 11)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 11 schedule!
news

Week 11 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW