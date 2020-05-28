NFL, EA pact positions Madden for takeoff with future consoles

Increased participation in gaming as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic drastically increased digital distribution among gamers who simply couldn't go to brick-and-mortar stores to purchase physical copies of their games. It's a sign of a trend that is likely to continue in the years ahead, which will also place a greater demand on bandwidth and connectivity capabilities, Hoagland said. It's also a sign that gamers will look beyond the main two competitors in console gaming -- Sony and Microsoft -- and the NFL must prepare accordingly with a broader range of titles.

That's where 2K could come in with its non-simulation titles, beginning in 2021. Beyond that targeted date, games are in development, but not much can be revealed as the league continues to monitor the wants and needs of its fanbase.

"A lot of it is contingent on market dynamics and fan insights, but when we look at the size of the NFL fanbase here in the U.S. and knowing that more than 75 percent of those fans actually play games -- and they're different demographics, you have your Gen Z, your Millennials, your Gen Xers -- ideally the breadth of the portfolio two years from now would have key franchises that met the needs of those very distinct demographic groups," Hoagland said. "Still in the works. I think we've done a good job so far. What we've done with Epic really puts us front and center in our ability to reach Gen Z. What we will do with Take-Two will really well position us to reach a broad, more casual audience. Madden will continue to do a fantastic job meeting the needs of our avids, and then we'll probably fill in some of the gaps with mobile."

Hoagland referred to plans to create something similar to the popular mobile game Clash of Clans, but tailored to the NFL, when talking about the NFL's mobile gaming future.

As for the ever-growing e-sports segment, things continue to change there, too. Madden has seen an uptick in exposure with a lack of live sports programming in recent months, which has opened eyes to the possibilities of competition within the modern Madden game. Seeing NFL stars like Tyreek Hill, Derwin James, Tyrann Mathieu and Denzel Ward go head to head on the virtual gridiron only helped broaden the game's audience.

Don't expect Madden's exposure to go away any time soon. Thanks in part to this renewed partnership, you're about to see more Madden action on the screen of your preferred device.

"E-sports has completely had to pivot as a segment because e-sports historically was smaller, online tournaments that laddered up to big, in-venue events," Hoagland explained. "The entire industry has really had to rethink how it comes to life, how it drives fan and viewership engagement, and because of that reset, we've also had the opportunity to take a closer look at what our Madden e-sports efforts would look like. I think you'll see us do more tournaments more frequently to engage a much broader audience. We've actually benefitted from the gap in live sports content, because with our Madden content, we've been able to fill a really nice opening in the market from a content perspective, and we look to build on that."

The team at EA continues to work on improving its game, which should see plenty of innovations with the aforementioned leap to the next generation of consoles. It's a process that includes testing the game with its most dedicated players, some who have been playing the game for the entirety of its existence dating back to when John Madden himself was pounding the table for 11-on-11 football when only 8-on-8 had been created in a game at the time.

"Madden is meant to be the most realistic offering of NFL football for our avids," Hoagland said.