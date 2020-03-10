NFL, 2K partner to produce multiple new video games

"Expanding the NFL's presence in the world of gaming has become a focus for the League as we look to grow the next generation of our fanbase and reviving our partnership with 2K was a natural step in that effort," said Joe Ruggiero, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at the NFL. "2K is a worldwide leader in sports video games, with a proven track record of creating best-in-class and award-winning games and we look forward to sharing more about the projects we are working on with them in the future."