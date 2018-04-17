NFL draft: Ranking the top 10 team hauls of the past 25 years

Seven years before the long-sucking Bucs authored a Super Bowl win under Jon Gruden, the team's defensive identity was cemented with a pair of pristine first-round selections. Sapp and Brooks both went on to Hall of Fame careers that peaked under Gruden's watch, but Chucky had nothing to do with drafting them. The credit goes to then-Bucs coach Sam Wyche and his general manager, Rich McKay, who deeply researched Sapp's off-the-field issues before snatching him with the 12th overall pick. Brooks was a far-less-controversial selection at No. 28, but Wyche made it clear, in a piece for PewterReport.com, that Tampa was stunned to acquire him: "We didn't think he was going to be there ... so that's why we jumped at the chance to select him."