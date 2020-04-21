NFL draft buzz: Redskins receiving calls on No. 2 pick

We're in peak smokescreen season right now, and this could be just that. This is the same team that saw its new coach speak effusively about Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earlier this offseason despite having drafted Dwayne Haskins in the first round of last year's draft. Ron Rivera's comments sparked a new belief that the Redskins might follow in the footsteps of the Cardinals and select a quarterback in the first round two years in a row, something that lasted in the national conversation for a healthy amount of time before eventually dying down.