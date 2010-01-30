NFL donates $100,000 in Pro Bowl grants to Hawaii groups

HONOLULU -- The NFL says its commitment to Hawaii remains, even though this year's Pro Bowl is being played in Miami.
The league has announced 19 island nonprofit organizations will benefit from $100,000 as part of the long-standing NFL Charities Pro Bowl Grant Program. The recipients include the Hawaii Children's Cancer Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maui, Girl Scouts of Hawaii, Hospice of Kona Inc. and Special Olympics Hawaii.
For more than a decade, NFL Charities has provided grants to Hawaii-based groups focused on youth education, health and physical fitness.
After being play in Honolulu since 1980, the Pro Bowl is scheduled for Sunday in Miami. The all-star game is set to return to Hawaii in 2011 and 2012.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press