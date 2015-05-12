NFL: Dolphins didn't tamper to sign Ndamukong Suh

The NFL wrapped up an investigation on Tuesday that had a slightly lower profile than the Ted Wells Report.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the league has determined there was no violation of the NFL's tampering policy by the Miami Dolphins in the pursuit of free agent Ndamukong Suh.
While Suh didn't sign on the dotted line just after free agency started, details of his contract leaked to the media days before free agency officially began. The Dolphins wound up paying Suh $60 million guaranteed, including a $25.5 million signing bonus and each of Suh's first three base salaries. His contract is for six seasons and $114 million contract.