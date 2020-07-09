NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates: Chase Young in front

5) Jeff Okudah, CB, Detroit Lions

Given the difficulty of his position and his relatively low ball production in college (three INTs, 18 passes defensed in three seasons), perhaps I've ranked Okudah too high on this list. Here's the thing, though: He's a terrific athlete with great length and the physical ability to twitch and explode on throws. He hasn't learned to fully trust his eyes, but if it starts to click for him in that area as a rookie and if he's allowed to play a little more off-man coverage, those explosive traits could pay early dividends.

6) K'Lavon Chaisson, edge rusher, Jacksonville Jaguars

I had the Jaguars' Josh Allen in this exact spot in last year's edition of this list, but he ended up finishing fourth in DROY voting. With Allen likely to take another step in Year 2 -- not to mention the possibility of Yannick Ngakoue returning to the team if he has a change of heart about his future with the franchise -- there could be loads of opportunities for the ascending Chaisson to slither his way around one-on-one matchups with offenses paying attention to his more proven fellow pass rushers. In a division full of offenses that could be at least somewhat hit or miss, Chaisson has a chance to sneak up on people who aren't expecting him to be a hit in 2020.

7) CJ Henderson, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Yes, that's right. I'm doubling down on Jacksonville Jaguars. And this shouldn't come as a big surprise. After all, by the end of the pre-draft process this spring, I kept hearing from NFL executives who actually preferred Henderson over Okudah as the draft's CB1. Henderson ended up being selected six picks after Okudah was chosen third overall, but Henderson's combination of size, speed and fluidity are exceptional by NFL standards. Plus, he possesses decent ball skills despite failing to record an interception in his final season at Florida. It's rare for cornerbacks to win this award (only two have done so in the last 21 seasons), but Henderson has talent and a solid pass rush in front of him, which could help him see a higher percentage of rushed throws.

8) Derrick Brown, DT, Carolina Panthers