NFL defensive line rankings: Jaguars, Eagles, Rams top the list

Donald is the best overall lineman in football and Suh will be playing right next to him in full mercenary mode. Brockers is coming off a career season under Phillips. These three might not each pile up double-digit sacks, but they should lead the league in knocking offensive linemen to the ground, creating chaos in the pocket and generally terrifying quarterbacks. It's rare to see an all-time defender like Donald paired with an all-time coordinator like Phillips, each flanked by one of the most talented supporting casts in football. This group may only last a year together, so enjoy it while you can.