NFL declines to punish Raiders coach Cable for incidents

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders coach Tom Cable will not be punished by the NFL after an investigation into allegations of domestic violence against women and a fight with an assistant coach.
NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said Wednesday that Cable's role in the training camp altercation with assistant Randy Hanson warranted an evaluation under the league's personal conduct policy.
Cable was accused of breaking Hanson's jaw and teeth during a fight at the team's training camp hotel in August. The Napa County district attorney declined to file criminal charges in the case because of inconsistencies in Hanson's story. Because there were no criminal charges, the league did not punish Cable.
Hanson did file a civil lawsuit against Cable and the Raiders seeking unspecified damages for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Shortly after Cable was cleared in the training camp case, he faced allegations of a history of domestic violence against women. Cable's first wife, Sandy Cable, and former girlfriend, Marie Lutz, told ESPN that the coach physically abused them at various times during their relationships.
Cable has acknowledged striking Sandy Cable with an open hand. He said the altercation happened more than 20 years ago and was the only time he's ever touched a woman inappropriately. Because that happened before Cable joined the NFL, Aiello said there were no grounds to punish him.
Police in Alameda investigated the second incident and did not press charges.
Cable could be subjected to confidential counseling if deemed appropriate by clinicians.
