NFL Connect Sweepstakes Rules

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

1) Eligibility: The NFL Connect Sweepstakes (hereafter, "Sweepstakes") is open to legal permanent residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia, eighteen (18) years of age or older. Employees, officers, directors, agents and representatives of NFL Properties, LLC ("Sponsor"), NFL Parties (defined as NFL Properties LLC, the National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL Enterprises LLC, NFL International LLC, NFL Productions LLC and each of their respective affiliates, owners, subsidiaries, shareholders, officers, directors, partners, agents, representatives and employees, both individually and collectively) and each of their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, wholesalers, retailers, distributors, suppliers, advertising and promotion agencies (hereafter collectively, "Released Parties"), and each such individual's immediate family members (mother, father, sister, brother, child, husband, wife and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those living in their same households, whether or not related, are not eligible to participate or win. Void where prohibited by law. All applicable federal, state and local laws apply.

2) Promotion Period: Sweepstakes begins 12:01:00 AM Eastern Time ("ET") on 1/11/21 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 1/31/21 (hereafter, "Promotion Period").

3) How to Enter: There are two (2) ways to enter during the Promotion Period:

i) SMS Opt-in: Complete the registration form found at NFL.com/Connect/Sweeps and opt in to receive SMS communications from the NFL to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes; OR

ii) Online: To receive one (1) entry without opting-in to receive SMS communications, visit NFL.com/SMS/AM and complete and submit the registration form.

Limit one (1) entry per person, per email address regardless of method of entry. Released Parties are not responsible for late, lost, stolen, incomplete, misdirected, delayed, garbled, inaccurate, destroyed or undelivered entries, human or computer failures, problems or errors, interruptions in service due to system upgrades, repairs, modifications or other causes, failures or malfunctions of connections, satellite, network, cable, Internet Service Provider (ISP), phones, phone lines or telephone systems, traffic congestion on the internet, technical or mechanical malfunctions, or other malfunctions or errors, whether caused by equipment, programming, human error or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the announcement of a prize; or for any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer relating to or resulting from participation in this Sweepstakes, or for printing, typographical, human or other errors appearing in these Official Rules or other Sweepstakes-related materials. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to void any entries of entrants whom Sponsor believes have attempted to tamper with or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Sweepstakes or is in violation of these Official Rules.

Entrants' personally identifiable information will only be used in accordance with the National Football League Privacy Policy, as posted on http://www.nfl.com/help/privacy.

4) Winner Selection: One (1) Grand Prize winner will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received for each drawing on or about 2/1/2021. Drawing will be conducted by Sponsor. Odds of winning the prize will depend on the total number of eligible entries received throughout the Promotion Period. By participating, entrants agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to the decisions of the Sponsor, which will be final and binding in all matters relating to the Sweepstakes. If the winner is at least eighteen (18) but still considered a minor in his/her jurisdiction of residence, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize in the name of his/her parent or legal guardian who will be responsible for fulfilling all requirements imposed on winner set forth herein. Potential winner will be notified via email and/or telephone. Potential winner may be required to execute and return an Address Verification Form within five (5) days of date of issuance of notification. Non-compliance with the foregoing, with these Official Rules or return of prize or prize notification as non-deliverable may result in disqualification and, at Sponsor's discretion and time permitting, awarding of prize to an alternate winner.

5) One (1) Grand Prize: The Grand Prize winner will receive one (1) $500 NFLShop.com gift card. Terms, conditions, and restrictions on gift card may apply, as designated by issuer. Prize is awarded "as is" without any warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. Costs and expenses associated with the acceptance and use of prize not specified herein as being awarded, including, but not limited to, federal, state and local taxes are winner's sole responsibility.

6) Miscellaneous: No transfer, assignment, cash redemption, or substitution of prize is permitted except by Sponsor who reserves the right to substitute prize with one of comparable or greater value, at its sole discretion. Entrants agree, by entering, that 1) Sponsor and its designees may use (unless prohibited by law), entrant's name, city and state of residence, photograph and/or likeness for advertising, trade and/or any other purposes in any media now or hereafter known throughout the world in perpetuity, without further compensation, permission or notification, and 2) the Released Parties shall have no liability and will be held harmless by entrant for any claim, action, liability, loss, injury or damage to entrant or any other person or entity, including, without limitation, personal injury or death to entrant or any other person or damage to personal or real property, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by reason of the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any prize or participation in this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, suspend, and/or terminate this Sweepstakes (or portion thereof) for any reason, including should virus, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of the Sweepstakes and, in the case of termination, at its discretion, select the winner from eligible non-suspect entries received prior to the event that required such termination. CAUTION: Any attempt to deliberately damage the website or undermine the legitimate operation of this Sweepstakes is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made; the Sponsor reserves the right to seek any and all remedies available from any such person(s) responsible for the attempt to the fullest extent permitted by law.

7) Arbitration: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, entrant agrees that (1) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or the prize awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at the AAA regional office nearest the entrant; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys' fees, other than entrant's actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and entrant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

8) Choice of Law: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of New York, USA.

9) Winner's Name: For the name of the winner (available after 1/31/2021), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by 3/1/2021 to: NFL Connect Sweepstakes Winner, 345 Park Avenue, New York, NY, 10154.