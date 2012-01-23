NFL Conference round had some surprise fantasy stars

Now the question is, will the Giants and their players turn into this season's version of 2010 Packers and run the postseason table with a win in Super Bowl XLVI? If you were smart enough to start Manning, Hakeem Nicks and the other top options in Big Blue, you are sitting pretty in the NFL Playoff Challenge. In fact, there were more than a few owners out there who made some terrific choices in the third round of the Fabiano Playoff Challenge. The best of the bunch came from kurven and giantsarehogs, who each scored 306 fantasy points (with bonuses added). The overall leader is Early Round Haymakerz, who has posted a combined 663 points after three rounds.