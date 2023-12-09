NFL concludes Bengals were compliant with injury report policy in regard to QB Joe Burrow's wrist injury

The NFL has found the Cincinnati Bengals fully compliant with the league's injury report policy as it relates to quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of Week 11's game against the Ravens, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

The conclusion comes after the league reviewed all medical records, practice video from the week preceding Cincinnati's Week 10 game against the Houston Texans and the Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens, and interviews with relevant medical personnel and Burrow himself, per Pelissero.

An investigation into the matter was to determine whether Cincinnati should have listed Burrow on the injury report prior to its game against the Ravens on Nov. 16. Burrow, who was seen in video and still images that appeared on social media wearing an apparatus on his right wrist leading up to the game, was not listed on the injury report that week.

The Bengals QB suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist in the first half of the Week 11 defeat, prompting questions of if his wrist was already injured entering the game.

Burrow told reporters on Nov. 17 that he was wearing a compression sleeve aimed at reducing swelling on flights and that it had nothing to do with a wrist that was not previously injured. Burrow also detailed when his wrist injury happened during the loss.

"The play before it happened, I landed on the wrist a little bit, and the next play, the touchdown pass, just felt a pop in the middle of the throw," Burrow said. "Tried to give it a go but just couldn't get it done, and obviously got the news today, so not great."

Based on information turned over by the Bengals, Burrow received no treatment before practice and missed no time in preparation for the game against the Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week.