NFL community sends well wishes to Bengals QB Joe Burrow following knee injury

The NFL is behind Joe Burrow.
The Bengals quarterback, in the midst of a record-breaking rookie season, was carted off the field Sunday after suffering a serious knee injury. The play came shortly after he'd completed an NFL-best 21 passes in the first half to help give Cincinnati the lead over Washington. The Bengals would ultimately lose the game and Burrow, who indicated afterward via Twitter that he's done for the season.
The initial diagnosis is a torn ACL with an MRI awaiting to confirm the extent of the damage, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Many in the NFL community took to social media to send their best wishes to the top pick of the 2020 draft.