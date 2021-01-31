Around the NFL

NFL community reacts to virtual Pro Bowl game

Published: Jan 31, 2021
Around the NFL Staff

The 2021 Pro Bowl will go down as one of the more unique events in NFL history.

With this year's contest unable to take place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL's last game before the Super Bowl was entirely virtual.

After a week of celebration, highlighted by the popular "Verzuz" battles involving NFL stars -- past and present -- Sunday brought its own share of fun before the day culminated with a virtual Pro Bowl game pitting a few current Pro Bowl players and celebrities against one another within Madden NFL 21.

The league recognized all 2021 Pro Bowlers during the NFL Pro Bowl Celebration.

Below are reactions from around the league to the day's festivities.

