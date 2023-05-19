NFL community pays tribute to Hall of Fame RB, Browns legend Jim Brown

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown, the unstoppable Browns running back who retired at the peak of his brilliant career to become an actor as well as a prominent civil rights advocate during the 1960s, died Thursday night at the age of 87.
Brown's death prompted an outpouring of remembrance from the NFL and football community on Friday.
Below is a collection of tributes to the NFL legend from players and figures around the league:
.@nflcommish statement pic.twitter.com/b2hz4dwuXU— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) May 19, 2023
Jim Brown Forever 🧡🤎♾️— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2023
Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary.
It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he… pic.twitter.com/F2rrTUnsc1
"His commitment to making a positive impact for all of humanity off the field is what he should also be known for... Jim broke down barriers just as he broke tackles." pic.twitter.com/sasNHGaKJj— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2023
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is saddened to share the news that the Class of 1971’s Jim Brown has passed away at age 87. #HOFForever— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 19, 2023
We are heartbroken by the passing of the legendary Jim Brown.— NFL (@NFL) May 19, 2023
One of the greatest players in NFL history, a true pioneer and activist. Jim Brown’s legacy will live on forever. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/byBcZ0c7KG
Legend. Icon. 44.— Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) May 19, 2023
There will be only one Jim Brown. We're saddened to have lost the greatest of all time today.
Our thoughts are with the Brown family, his friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a3W5PuQUvE
You can't underestimate the impact #JimBrown had on the @NFL. He will be greatly missed.— Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) May 19, 2023
Additionally, his generosity and friendship with my family is a gift that we will always treasure.
Our thoughts & prayers are with the Brown Family & @Browns fans at this time. https://t.co/6KbzGhQwoL pic.twitter.com/mTObQPXsnO
My heart aches at this very moment after hearing of the passing of Jim Brown.— Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) May 19, 2023
He is and was a true legend in sports and in the community using his platform to help others.
Thanks King 🖤🕊️ pic.twitter.com/BBrvJdXiTr
There isn’t a man who played running back in the NFL who didn’t see Jim Brown as an iconic legend on and off the field. Rest easy, my brother. https://t.co/j7GQgHkT0f— Tony Dorsett (@Tony_Dorsett) May 19, 2023
Jim Brown, My friend and idol, I’ll miss you forever. We Will always be there for Monique and kids. ✌🏿Till we meet again at the running back table in heaven. I love you brother .— Thurman Thomas (@thurmanthomas) May 19, 2023
Legend.— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 19, 2023
Our thoughts are with Jim Brown’s family and everyone who has been impacted by his legacy. pic.twitter.com/neW6ntaTtt
Rest in peace, JIM BROWN. THE greatest ever. ❤️🙏🏈 pic.twitter.com/IkBN3wMKB5— Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 19, 2023
The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Jim Brown. pic.twitter.com/bFKhZPEN91— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 19, 2023
A legend and a leader.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 19, 2023
We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of @NFL great Jim Brown. pic.twitter.com/lHizxBzDw9
Today, we lost a true legend. May Jim Brown, my @ProFootballHOF brother, rest in peace and power. pic.twitter.com/E1TSztpjga— Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) May 19, 2023
Forever In My Heart! Jim And Mrs. Monique accepted everyone with open arms and love, not only the sports world but the entire is deeply saddened!! WE LOVE YOU JIM AND PRAYERS UP FOR THE BROWN FAMILY https://t.co/kGjoxaXlTv— Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) May 19, 2023
Rest in Power my friend 👊🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/EH8HTf3MKR— Troy Vincent, Sr. (@TroyVincentSr) May 19, 2023
RIP Jim Brown🙏🏼— 🦅MaddMaxx🦅 (@CrosbyMaxx) May 19, 2023
Just learning of the LEGENDARY Mr. Jim Brown’s passing. It was an honor to meet and speak with him over the years. His comments regarding my career are the only forms of validation that ever really mattered to me. 32 is THE GREATEST to EVER TOTE THE 🏈 Rest in Heaven JB!— Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) May 19, 2023
Executive Director @demauricesmith's statement on the passing of Jim Brown. 💔 pic.twitter.com/OnT4ixrvuh— NFLPA (@NFLPA) May 19, 2023
An absolute legend.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 19, 2023
Rest in Peace Jim Brown.
Rip legend 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/1TPVmjuZ2C— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 19, 2023
RIP Legend… Truly one of a kind! https://t.co/PMAzoIsPPl— Nino (@qdiggs6) May 19, 2023
Rest In Peace to an absolute legend 🙏— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 19, 2023
Jim Brown, you changed the game. https://t.co/Rx1QX4w2d4
Sending our condolences on the loss of a legend. 🙏 https://t.co/6SbWkyCkjM— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 19, 2023
Legends never die, Thank you! 🙏🏾🕊️ https://t.co/QYhVHzpSmW— Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) May 19, 2023
Rest in Peace to the great Mr. Jim Brown. 💔🙏🏾— MWS (@MackWilSr) May 19, 2023