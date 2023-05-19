Jim Brown, Hall of Fame RB, Browns legend and civil rights icon, dies at 87

An unstoppable runner with power, speed and endurance, Brown's arrival sparked the game's burgeoning popularity on television.

As Black Americans fought for equality, Brown used his platform and voice to advance their cause.

In 1967, Brown organized a meeting in Cleveland of the nation's top Black athletes, including Bill Russell and Lew Alcindor, who later became Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, to support boxer Muhammad Ali's fight against the war in Vietnam.

In later years, he worked to curb gang violence in LA and founded Amer-I-Can, a program to help disadvantaged inner-city youth and ex-convicts.

On the field, there was no one like Brown, who would blast through would-be tacklers, refusing to let one man take him down before sprinting away from linebackers and defensive backs. He was also famous for using a stiff arm to shed defenders in the open field or push them away like they were rag dolls.

Brown was an eight-time All-Pro and went to the Pro Bowl in each of his nine years in the league. When Brown walked away from the game at age 30, he held the league's records for yards (12,312) and touchdowns (126). Brown later was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971 and was named to the NFL's 100th anniversary all-time team in 2019.

And despite his bruising style, Browns never missed a game, playing in 118 straight.

"He told me, 'Make sure when anyone tackles you he remembers how much it hurts,'" said Hall of Fame tight end John Mackey. "He lived by that philosophy and I always followed that advice."

A two-sport star at Syracuse -- some say he is the best lacrosse player in NCAA history -- Brown endured countless racist taunts while playing at the virtually all-white school at the time. Still, he was an All-American in both sports, leading the nation in scoring, and lettered in basketball.

Brown was the sixth overall pick of the 1957 draft, joining a team that routinely played for the title. He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.