NFL community mourns passing of NBA legend Bill Russell

Published: Jul 31, 2022 at 03:27 PM
Universally recognized as one of the most accomplished athletes in professional sports history, NBA legend Bill Russell died Sunday. He was 88.

During a 13-year career with the Boston Celtics, Russell won 11 NBA championships, five NBA Most Valuable Player awards and was selected to 12 All-Star games. Becoming the NBA's first Black head coach in 1967, Russell did so as a player during two of his championship-winning seasons in Boston. Russell preceded his fruitful NBA career with two NCAA championships at the University of San Francisco and an Olympic Gold Medal at the 1956 Melbourne Games. Russell was inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975.

While his on-court accomplishments made him a legendary winner, Russell's contributions off the court made him a sports icon. A staunch advocate for equality, respect and inclusion during the Civil Rights Movement, Russell championed those efforts throughout the rest of his life, and was recognized for his lasting impact in 2011 when he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.

As the sports world mourns the loss of an all-time great figure, below is a selection of tributes from the NFL community:

