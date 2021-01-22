Around the NFL

NFL community mourns passing of Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron

Published: Jan 22, 2021 at 01:05 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Henry "Hank" Aaron, Major League Baseball's former longtime home run king, passed away Friday. He was 86.

Hammerin' Hank might be best known for eclipsing Babe Ruth's home run record, finishing with 755 over his 23-year career in the big leagues. But he was one of the game's most prodigious all-around hitters. The 25-time All-Star finished with 3,771 hits, meaning he'd still have 3,000 without his homers. Moreover, Aaron did it all with class and grace, making him a transcendent sports figure from the 20th century.

Members of the NFL community took to social media to honor Aaron's life.

