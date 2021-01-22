NFL community mourns passing of Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron

Hammerin' Hank might be best known for eclipsing Babe Ruth's home run record, finishing with 755 over his 23-year career in the big leagues. But he was one of the game's most prodigious all-around hitters. The 25-time All-Star finished with 3,771 hits, meaning he'd still have 3,000 without his homers. Moreover, Aaron did it all with class and grace, making him a transcendent sports figure from the 20th century.