NFL community mourns loss of former Ravens, Colts DL Tony Siragusa

The NFL community took to social media to remember Tony Siragusa following the former Ravens defensive tackle's death. Coupled with the untimely death of current Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, Wednesday marked one of the saddest days for the Baltimore franchise.

Affectionately known as "The Goose", Siragusa, 55, spent 12 seasons in the NFL with the Colts and Ravens, earning a Super Bowl ring with Baltimore in the 2000 season. Siragusa's big personality stood out among giants on the gridiron and it led him to become a sideline analyst during NFL games following his retirement.

"This is a tough one. I love Goose like a brother," former teammate Ray Lewis said in a statement. "From the first day we met, I knew that life was different. I knew he was someone who would change my life forever. He was a one-of-a-kind person who made you feel important and special. You can never replace a man like that. On the field, he was the ultimate competitor who brought out the best in all of us.

"We should never put off tomorrow for what we can do today. Hug your loved ones for Goose. We were all so blessed that God gave us that time together celebrating our 2000 team a few weeks ago. To the Siragusa family: We have lost a great man, but God has gained a great angel. May they be blessed, held and comforted by the peace he brought to everyone who encountered him."