NFL community mourns loss of former Ravens, Colts DL Tony Siragusa

The NFL community took to social media to remember Tony Siragusa following the former Ravens defensive tackle's death. Coupled with the untimely death of current Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, Wednesday marked one of the saddest days for the Baltimore franchise.
Affectionately known as "The Goose", Siragusa, 55, spent 12 seasons in the NFL with the Colts and Ravens, earning a Super Bowl ring with Baltimore in the 2000 season. Siragusa's big personality stood out among giants on the gridiron and it led him to become a sideline analyst during NFL games following his retirement.
"This is a tough one. I love Goose like a brother," former teammate Ray Lewis said in a statement. "From the first day we met, I knew that life was different. I knew he was someone who would change my life forever. He was a one-of-a-kind person who made you feel important and special. You can never replace a man like that. On the field, he was the ultimate competitor who brought out the best in all of us.
"We should never put off tomorrow for what we can do today. Hug your loved ones for Goose. We were all so blessed that God gave us that time together celebrating our 2000 team a few weeks ago. To the Siragusa family: We have lost a great man, but God has gained a great angel. May they be blessed, held and comforted by the peace he brought to everyone who encountered him."
Below is a selection of outpouring love from former teammates, coaches and current NFL players as they remember Siragusa:
"There was no one like Goose -- a warrior on the field and a team unifier with a giving, generous heart who helped teammates and the community more than most people know," said former Ravens coach Brian Billick in a statement. "We would not have won the Super Bowl without him. This is such stunning, sad news, and our hearts go out to Kathy and the Siragusa family."
Said former Ravens defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis: "First of all, my deepest condolences to Tony's family. With Tony as a friend and teammate, you needed no other. He played and lived life to the fullest. He always reminded me to 'have fun.' This is a very sad day."
"Goose was one of the most humble and funniest guys I knew," said former teammate Jamal Lewis. "I can remember his locker being next to mine on gameday. He was never bothered and enjoyed life. While I had butterflies in my stomach, he was cracking jokes and pumping me up at the same time. Glad we got a chance to be together one last time for the Super Bowl XXXV celebration. He will be truly missed."
Said former teammate Rod Woodson: "Tony was always the life of the party. I know he loved his family and friends. My feelings are overwhelmed right now with grief for his family."
"Goose was quite a character, but he was one of our leaders on the 2000 Super Bowl team," said former Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome. "He was probably one of the best run-stoppers to play for our defense over the years. My heart breaks for Kathy, Samantha, Anthony Jr. and Ava. They are in my prayers."
Said former teammate Sam Adams: "It was an honor and a privilege to line up next to Tony Siragusa. He made the game fun and was a true competitor. Our D-line room was special on and off the field. May he rest easy, and may God bless and keep his family."
Said former teammate Matt Stover: "I am sorry to lose such a great teammate and friend. I truly believe that the Super Bowl XXXV team would have never been as good as it was without Tony. He not only plugged up the middle, but his locker room presence created a loose environment when things were tight. He will be missed, but not forgotten."