NFL community honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day

Monday's playoff game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams will be the NFL's first on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

To commemorate the holiday, the league is working alongside Inspire Change social justice grant partner The King Center and their CEO Dr. Bernice King "to ensure that Dr. King's life and legacy is honored and remembered during this game." The back of every player's helmet will feature an "MLK" sticker that includes the message "BE LOVE" or "STOP HATE." The phrase "BE LOVE" will also be incorporated into the field stencil at SoFi Stadium across the end zone from "END RACISM."

Soundbites from players on both teams discussing the legacy of Dr. King and the impact that he has had on them personally will air during the game's broadcast on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

"We are proud to pay tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at our game tonight," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Dr. King envisioned a world where justice and equality existed for all, a vision that is supported tirelessly by the King Center today. Through Inspire Change, we are honored to work alongside Dr. Bernice King and the King Center to help foster unity, drive positive change in our communities, and continue the critical fight to end racism."