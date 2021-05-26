NFL community celebrates Adam Vinatieri's retirement

The most accomplished kicker in NFL history is hanging up his cleats.
Adam Vinatieri announced he's planning to retire during a Wednesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The decision comes after the former Patriots and Colts star set numerous records, won four Super Bowls and connected on some of the game's most legendary kicks.
After 24 NFL seasons, Vinatieri is a future Hall of Famer and unassailable G.O.A.T. at his position. Below is a selection of the reactions to his retirement from around the league.