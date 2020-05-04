NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell mourns loss of Shula

"Don Shula will always be remembered as one of the greatest coaches and contributors in the history of our game," Goodell said in a statement. "He made an extraordinarily positive impact on so many lives. The winningest coach in NFL history and the only one to lead a team to a perfect season, Coach Shula lived an unparalleled football life. As a player, Hall of Fame coach, and long-time member and co-chair of the NFL Competition Committee, he was a remarkable teacher and mentor who for decades inspired excellence and exemplified integrity. His iconic legacy will endure through his family and continue to inspire generations to come.