NFL community reacts to Don Shula's passing

Hall of Fame football coach Don Shula passed away Monday morning at the age of 90. He retired as the NFL's winningest coach in 1995, a distinction he still holds today.

The tributes began to pour in, as expected. Here's reaction from around the league and elsewhere to the loss of the legendary Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Colts coach.

The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning. pic.twitter.com/MKAtXFA4zd â Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

Today is a sad day. Coach Shula was the rare man who exemplified true greatness in every aspect of his life. He will be so missed by so many but his legacy of character and excellence will endure. All my best to Mary Anne and the Shula family. pic.twitter.com/PLoIhyPGrl â Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) May 4, 2020

We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former @MiamiDolphins Head Coach Don Shula who passed this morning. pic.twitter.com/aVhQ5FuN4j â Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 4, 2020

We will miss you, Don Shula. One of the last of the all-time greats from an incredible era. â Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 4, 2020

RIP NFL Hall of Fame Coach and 2X Super Bowl champion Don Shula! My prayers go out to his family. â Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 4, 2020

RIH Coachâ¤ï¸ thank you https://t.co/9zRuwoYzwq â Terry Kirby (@TerryKirby42) May 4, 2020