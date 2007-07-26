NFL commissioner Goodell rules no camp for suspended Titan Jones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -Suspended cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was denied his request Thursday by the NFL to join the Tennessee Titans in training camp.
"The request by Adam Jones to revise the terms of his suspension so that he can participate in training camp has been denied," NFL spokesman Greg Aiello wrote in an e-mail.
Titans coach Jeff Fisher said the team learned of the league's decision shortly before his news conference to preview the opening of training camp.
"It's what we have expected throughout the offseason - that he will not be permitted to participate in training camp, and he will only be permitted to use the facility one day a week for treatment and counseling," Fisher said.
"We've moved on. We're looking forward to filling the holes. We feel like we've done so with the roster. Now we need to do so with production on the field."
Jones had been preparing for camp as his agent Michael Huyghue contended commissioner Roger Goodell never ruled out training camp or preseason games when suspending Jones for the 2007 season for conduct detrimental to the league.
But Goodell originally told Jones when suspending him that the cornerback could not practice with the team during the suspension, which includes training camp.
Since the suspension was handed down in April, Jones was arrested for the sixth time since being drafted on two counts of felony coercion stemming from a fight at a Las Vegas strip club during NBA All-Star weekend. A shooting after the fight left a man paralyzed but no one has been charged in that assault.
The Las Vegas case is one of three still pending, including charges in Georgia and Tennessee.
Police in Georgia also want to talk to Jones as a witness about a shooting June 18 that followed an early morning argument in an Atlanta-area strip club. Jones told the Titans he wasn't there despite video showing he had been.