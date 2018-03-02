NFL combine winners/losers: Saquon Barkley puts on a show

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State: The No. 1 prospect on a number of boards might make it impossible for the Cleveland Browns and others to pass on his potential after a scintillating performance in Indy. Tipping the scales at a robust 233 pounds, Barkley blazed the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds. This crazy display of speed for that size came after the Penn State product popped out 29 reps on the bench press and posted a 41-inch vertical leap. Not to mention, Barkley was quite impressive during on-field drills, displaying precise route-running ability and natural hands. He looked like a wide receiver out there in a running back's body. Given his character, leadership skills and production, it is quite possible Barkley leaves Indianapolis as the consensus No. 1 player in the 2018 draft class.