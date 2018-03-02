USC's Ronald Jones tweaks ailing hamstring during 40

Ronald Jones's combine workout was cut short.

The USC running back pulled up with a strained hamstring on his first and only 40-yard dash attempt on Friday. He ran a 4.66 unofficially after pulling up 20 yards into his dash.

Jones is officially done for the day, according to NFL Network's Kimberly Jones.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added soon after Jones left that the back has been battling a hamstring injury over the past two to three weeks, but chose to battle through it to run at the combine.

Jones is the third-ranked back in the draft, according to Mike Mayock's position rankings, just Saquon Barkley and Derrius Guice.