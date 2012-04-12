NFL.com, NFL Network sign four additions to reporting talent

Published: Apr 12, 2012 at 05:20 AM

Veteran NFL journalists Kimberly Jones, Aditi Kinkhabwala, Ian Rapoport and Gregg Rosenthal have joined the NFL Media team adding to its deep roster of reporters, it was announced Thursday.

Jones joins NFL Network as its New York-based correspondent after seven years with the YES Network. At YES, she was the Yankees clubhouse reporter, featured on pregame, postgame and "Batting Practice Today" shows. She was also a panelist on YES' "This Week in Football" and contributed to YesNetwork.com. Jones also served as a host on WFAN-Radio in New York. Previously, Jones was a beat writer and an NFL columnist for the Newark Star-Ledger.

Kinkhabwala will relocate to Pittsburgh for her NFL Network role after spending the past two years on the New York Giants and the NFL beats for the Wall Street Journal. Previously, she covered Rutgers University sports at the Bergen (N.J.) Record for six years and wrote a weekly column for SI.com. Kinkhabwala began her writing career covering high school football for the San Antonio Express-News.

Rapoport, who comes to NFL Network after covering the Patriots for three seasons at the Boston Herald, has relocated to Dallas for his new position. Prior to his time in Boston, Rapoport spent three seasons as the Alabama Crimson Tide beat writer for the Birmingham News and two seasons covering Mississippi State for the Jackson Clarion-Ledger.

Jones, Kinkhabwala and Rapoport will appear across multiple NFL Network programs including NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay Morning. All will also contribute to NFL.com and other NFL digital media properties.

Rosenthal joins NFL.com as a senior editor after eight years covering the NFL for RotoWorld.com, Pro Football Talk.com, and NBC Sports.com. Rosenthal, who also appeared on NBC Sports Network last fall, will be featured on NFL.com's Around the League.

