NFL.com, NFL Network sign four additions to reporting talent

Jones joins NFL Network as its New York-based correspondent after seven years with the YES Network. At YES, she was the Yankees clubhouse reporter, featured on pregame, postgame and "Batting Practice Today" shows. She was also a panelist on YES' "This Week in Football" and contributed to YesNetwork.com. Jones also served as a host on WFAN-Radio in New York. Previously, Jones was a beat writer and an NFL columnist for the Newark Star-Ledger.