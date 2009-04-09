NFL.com features Fan War Rooms for 2009 draft

News, chats, analysis, games and video provide the complete draft day experience
Live streaming of NFL Network draft coverage both Saturday and Sunday
Fans can own every moment of the 2009 Draft with more exclusive video, interactive features, and information than ever before on NFL.com. For the first time, fans of every team can visit team-specific war rooms on NFL.com to chat about their favorite team's needs and picks. The site also features enhanced content including chats with NFL.com's expert analysts.
NFL.com's live coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 25 at NFL.com/Live. NFL.com will stream the final 30-minutes of NFL Network's five-hour NFL Total Access pre-Draft show followed by Rounds 1 and 2 of the Draft which begins at 4 p.m. ET. NFL.com's coverage continues on Sunday, April 26 at 10 a.m. ET with NFL Network's telecast of Rounds 3-7.
NFL.com brings fans onto the draft floor through a variety of exclusive video content. This behind-the-scenes material from Radio City Music Hall includes features on the draft prospects on location in New York City, live shots of the team tables as they make their selections and exclusive video interviews from team headquarters throughout the weekend.
On Draft day, NFL.com enhances its free live coverage with an up-to-the-minute Draft Tracker that provides real-time selection information which can be viewed by pick, team, college and draft round. In addition, fans will get exclusive pick-by-pick analysis from NFL.com's draft experts as original video.
NFL.com unveils a new feature for the draft and is now giving users an opportunity to participate in team-specific Fan War Rooms. Within each War Room, fans can discuss their team's Draft needs, comment on how the team is drafting and connect with other fans from across the world. In addition, fans can monitor the draft day activity and buzz across all 32 War Rooms with an interactive map.
NFL.com is home to an extensive player database complete with profiles and scouting reports, Scouting Combine workout results and video clips from all of the 330-plus participants, and Pro-Day tracking. NFL.com also offers the most complete history of the draft available online, allowing fans to look back at NFL Drafts from 1936 to the present.
NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks will offer pick-by-pick analysis through all seven rounds, and personnel expert Gil Brandt will lead a marathon chat session, answering fans' questions throughout both days of the Draft. Senior columnists Vic Carucci and Thomas George will report live from Radio City Music Hall, and senior writer Steve Wyche will report from St. Louis, where he will chronicle the Rams' first draft under new head coach Steve Spagnuolo.
Fans also can forecast the entire first round of the draft in the NFL Predict the Pick game, competing for a chance to win a trip to the 2010 NFL Pro Bowl in South Florida. Immediately following the draft, fans can voice their opinions by grading their teams' Draft results through an interactive Fan Ballot.
NFL.com offers fans a social media widget for use on their social sites and blogs that provides up-to-date news and video links that are specific to NFL.com's draft coverage, as well as the Round 1 order and top prospect information.
For fans on-the-go, 2009 draft coverage will also be available via NFL Mobile Live only from Sprint. Mobile features such as a real-time draft-tracker, expert analysis and a live video feed of NFL Network's coverage will be available.
Online. On television. On a mobile phone. The NFL allows fans to experience every moment of the draft wherever they are.