Coaching staffs can return to team facilities beginning June 5

NFL coaches will be allowed to return to team facilities starting Friday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport obtained a memo sent to teams from Commissioner Roger Goodell that allows coaching staffs to be among the employees eligible to return to club facilities beginning tomorrow, June 5.

Players not seeking treatment for injuries are still barred from working at team facilities.

According to the memo, coaches may return only if the team has "received necessary permission from state and local governments to reopen its facility." Clubs may also increase the number of employees in the facility to a total of 100, if allowed by local authorities.

Rapoport reported that the league anticipates only the San Francisco 49ers are not able to get to their facility tomorrow. The Niners are aware and supportive of the plan and have communicated with local authorities to obtain all necessary permissions when available, per Rapoport.

The NFL closed all 32 team facilities earlier this spring as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the U.S.

Team facilities were allowed to begin reopening on May 19, but coaches and players were barred from returning as many states continued with lockdown orders. Protocols put in place will continue to be followed as additional members of the teams are allowed to re-enter the building.

Friday's return to the office for coaching staffs will be the next step in gearing up for the 2020 season.

The memo to teams noted that coaches and other staff, "particularly those who may be in a higher risk category or who have concerns about their own health conditions," are expected to meet with medical staff or a personal physician about any special precautions that must be taken while at the team facility.