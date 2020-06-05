NFL coaches return to team facilities

With the reopening of the majority of NFL facilities, coaching staffs can begin returning Friday.

The team with the first overall pick in the most recent draft was one of the organizations that saw its head coach back at work.

Zac Taylor's Bengals have plenty to accomplish in the next month and a half before training camp begins, but as of now, they're still limited in what they can achieve. With the total number of employees allowed in a team's facility capped at 100 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, players aren't yet allowed back in the building.

Whenever players are officially allowed back, Cincinnati will have to quickly get to work on the field with No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. Thanks to the selection of Burrow and the departure of Andy Dalton, the Bengals are the rookie's team, meaning he'll have to get up to speed in time for the start of the regular season without the help of on-field work he typically would have had in May and June.

Elsewhere in the AFC North, the Steelers' Mike Tomlin reported to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Friday morning.

As of Thursday, the league anticipated only the San Francisco 49ers would not be able to get into their facility Friday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday, "I'm not too upset about it," adding without the attendance of players, Shanahan's staff can still use virtual meetings to accomplish much of what most teams will get done with in-person meetings.