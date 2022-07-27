Around the NFL

NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills explains importance of mandated guardian caps during training camp

Published: Jul 27, 2022 at 02:26 PM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

On Saturday, July 30, NFL Network will present Training Camp: Back Together Saturday. Beginning at 9 a.m. ET, more than 50 analysts, reporters and team correspondents will provide 13 hours of live coverage from training camps across the NFL -- plus, check out NFL Films-produced wired sound of players and coaches in action.

As the NFL teams ramp up into the training camp stage of the preseason, players will now be seen wearing new guardian caps in an effort to play safer.

NFL Network's Judy Battista talked with the NFL's chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills on Wednesday's edition of Inside Training Camp Live about the implementation of guardian cap requirements across the league, discussing what the guardian caps do and what the NFL hopes to accomplish with this change.

The guardian caps are shells made of foam and padding that fit over the top of player's helmets and have been specifically designed to lessen the force of any impacts to the head area during play. This is one of the measures the NFL has passed in an effort to lessen the frequency of dangerous head injuries and create an overall safer environment for its players.

"We've committed to try reduce head impacts across the league, and that means reducing how many head impacts are occurring but also reducing the impact when they do occur," Sills said. "We know that there's always going to be some head impacts, players hit the ground or inadvertently hit each other, so what we're really aiming to do here is to reduce that force that's transmitted through the helmet to the player's brain, which is ultimately going to result in a higher degree of safety for the player."

The NFL passed a resolution to require teams to wear guardian caps during the Annual League Meeting in March, mandating that players in positions which are involved in the most head impacts will be required to wear the shells during training camp practices up to the end of their second preseason game. These positions are tight ends, linemen and linebackers.

Some teams have gone further than the minimum requirements already, as multiple organizations had their players start wearing the shells during OTAs and minicamps last month. And a couple of teams, like the Steelers, have been requiring all players to wear the caps, regardless of position.

According to Dr. Sills, the NFL will be recording data in many forms throughout training camp in an ongoing effort to assess the success of the caps and continue improving safety measures. Currently, the helmet caps have been shown to reduce the force of head impacts by 10% when one player is wearing it, and up to 20% when both players involved in a collision are wearing the cap, per Sills. And Sills said players are already communicating how the caps feel, saying that they can feel the lessened impact when wearing the caps, and even the sound of impacts is not as loud.

The guardian caps are specifically required for training camp because that is the time when the highest frequency of head injuries and overall impacts occur. This is partially because there are more players on the field before the final cuts, and partially because this is the start of full-contact practices after the offseason. Sills said the hope is that not only will the use of the guardian caps reduce the number of injuries suffered during training camp, but also that they will lead to fewer head injuries throughout the season due to the accumulated total impacts being lower.

"One of the things that we think is important with these caps is if we can reduce the forces that are happening in preseason, that that may well keep us safer throughout the season, because we're sort of reducing the accumulated load of impacts that'd be occurring," Sills said.

So when fans arrive at training camp this Saturday to celebrate the start of the season for Back Together Saturday, they'll see a new addition to uniforms which is helping keep their favorite players safe and healthy.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football![Learn more](https://nfl.com/plus/learn-more?icampaign=npl-edi-cpr-NFL+Editorial_Launch_Promo)about NFL+._

Related Content

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa blocking out critics: 'If I can't hear you, you're not that important to me'

Tua Tagovailoa is entering a pivotal third season. The Dolphins starting quarterback on Wednesday addressed he perceived critics during the opening week of training camp.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) returns to practice after brief stay on PUP list

Saints star WR Michael Thomas was back on the practice field Wednesday, participating in individual drills and running routes without defensive coverage while sitting out of team portions of the session.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Jets moving Mekhi Becton to right tackle, George Fant to left tackle

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that veteran George Fant is set to be the team's starting left tackle while former first-round pick Mekhi Becton will take over the right tackle spot.

news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow's timeline to return TBD after appendectomy

Zac Taylor confirmed Wednesday that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow underwent an appendectomy on Tuesday, but did not provide a timeline for the star's return to the building or the field.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, July 27

The Chiefs and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce have agreed on a contract adjustment for the 2022 season, moving up $3 million from the back of his deal.

news

Packers 'cautiously optimistic' about OT David Bakhtiari's return after additional knee procedure

The Green Bay Packers continue to wait on the return of star left tackle David Bakhtiari, who underwent an additional knee procedure this offseason.

news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin doesn't want to 'micromanage' QB competition between Trubisky, Rudolph, Pickett

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the Steelers quarterback depth chart to begin training camp as Pittsburgh proceeds with its first QB competition in nearly two decades.

news

Ravens rookie LB David Ojabo remains unsigned, holding out of training camp

Ravens rookie pass rusher David Ojabo is unsigned and holding out for the start of Ravens training camp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (knee) avoids PUP list to begin training camp

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (knee) will not start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, NFL Network's Sara Walsh reported on Good Morning Football.

news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo passes physical, won't be placed on PUP list

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening that Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo passed his physical and will not be placed on the PUP list as training camp kicks off.

news

Kyler Murray's Cardinals teammates confident in QB's work ethic, knowledge for game

Following news Monday that Kyler Murray's extension with the Cardinals included a clause mandating "four hours of independent study" each game week, Arizona tight end Zach Ertz and safety Budda Baker backed their QB's focus and aptitude for the game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW