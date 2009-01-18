NFL chief of officials Pereira will call it quits after '09 season

NEW YORK -- Mike Pereira, who has headed the NFL's officiating department since 2001, will retire after the 2009 season.
Official review
NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said Pereira, who will turn 60 next year, told Commissioner Roger Goodell last offseason that 2009 would be his final year with the league. He and his wife will return to his native northern California.
Pereira has been one of the most open chiefs of officiating in NFL history. He has used technology, including a segment called "Official Review" on the NFL Network's NFL Total Access, to help explain decisions, and he talks regularly to the media, including an annual NFL meetings session that includes game tapes and quizzes. He also sends out officiating tapes on both routine and controversial decisions several times per year.
